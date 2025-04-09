Aaj Tak Radio’s Teen Taal marks 100th episode of Season 2

New Delhi: Teen Taal, the Hindi podcast by Aaj Tak Radio, is marking its 100th special episode of Season 2.

The episode will feature a live interactive event on April 12 in Pune’s student hub. This gathering will be hosted by Kamlesh Kishore Singh, Kuldeep Mishra, and Asif Khan.

The live recording of the special episode will later be edited and released on Aaj Tak Radio’s official platform.

Teen Taal, now in its second season, features observations on politics, society, viral trends, movies, and more. It is hosted by the trio known as Tau, Sardaar, and Khan Cha.

The event will take place on April 12 at a centrally located venue in Pune, Maharashtra.