Aaj Tak pays respect to Bhagat Singh with AR filter

New Delhi: Aaj Tak is set to present a special episode of "Jai Ho" hosted by Sweta Singh along with Shilpa Shetty featuring Hussainiwala, a site of historical significance where Shaheed Bhagat Singh was cremated and which houses his pistol.

In conjunction with the special episode, Aaj Tak is powering Instagram with an Augmented Reality (AR) filter of Bhagat Singh as part of its digital campaign under the hashtag #JaiHo.

The AR filter allows its users to 'virtually' wear Bhagat Singh’s hat and moustache by scanning the QR code.

https://tinyurl.com/4wwvsfmv

The "Jai Ho" episode will air on August 15, 2024, at 12 PM. The AR filter will be available on Instagram.