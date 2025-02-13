Aaj Tak reigns supreme: No.1 across TV, digital during India’s biggest news cycle

New Delhi: Aaj Tak emerged as the number one Hindi news channel in TV + OOH data released by BARC India for Week 5 of 2025 on Thursday.
The channel ranked No. 1 with a relative share of 13.6% and Gross AMA (000s) of 84,415 in Hindi-speaking markets and the 15+ age group.
News18 India closely followed at No. 2 with a relative share of 13.57% and 84,264 AMA (000s).
India TV held the No. 3 position with a relative share of 10.9% and 67,656 AMA (000s).
|Sr. No.
|Channel
|Gross AMA'000
|1
|Aaj Tak
|84,415
|2
|News18 India
|84,264
|3
|India TV
|67,656
|4
|Republic Bharat
|63,259
|5
|TV9 Bharatvarsh
|58,227
|6
|Zee News
|54,744
|7
|Times Now Navbharat
|46,892
|8
|ABP News
|40,218
|9
|Good News Today
|34,926
|10
|News 24
|28,028
|11
|News Nation
|27,067
|12
|NDTV India
|12,359
|13
|Zee Bharat
|10,245
|14
|DD News
|8,445
(Source: BARC | HSM | 15+ | Week 05'25 | 24 Hrs | TV + OOH TV | Gross AMA'000)
Digital Dominance: Aaj Tak leads YouTube live viewership
Besides TV, Aaj Tak maintained its leadership as the most-watched Hindi news channel on YouTube Live, outperforming competitors during all key national events:
- Republic Day 2025 – 167,142 avg. concurrent users (2.3x more than News18 India)
- Mahakumbh Stampede Coverage – 110,796 avg. concurrent users (3x more than the second news channel, IndiaTV)
- Union Budget 2025 (11:00-12:15 Hrs) – 172,760 avg. concurrent users (3.4x more than IndiaTV)
- Delhi elections 2025 - polling day + poll of polls (exit polls) - 81,717 avg. concurrent users (2x more than IndiaTV)
- Delhi Elections 2025 - Key Counting Hours (08:00-12:15 Hrs) – 759,766 avg. concurrent users (1.4x more than IndiaTV)
(Source: YouTube LIVE | Hindi News Channels | All Feeds)
Adding the mWeb and App concurrency, Aaj Tak brand crossed the peak concurrency of 1 Million users during counting hours comfortably.
Aaj Tak has also achieved the milestone of 70 Mn subscribers on YouTube, maintaining its position as the most-followed news channel on the platform globally.
Most-visited news platform: Setting the benchmark in digital traffic
- Aajtak.in was the most-visited Hindi news website, during these key national events:
- 26th Jan, Republic Day: 2.48 Mn unique visitors (followed by livehindustan.com at 2.38 Mn)
- 8th Feb, Delhi Election Counting Day: 7.03 Mn unique visitors (followed by abplive.com at 3.26 Mn)
(Source: Similarweb | India | Unique visitor | Top Hindi News Sites)