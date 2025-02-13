Aaj Tak reigns supreme: No.1 across TV, digital during India’s biggest news cycle

New Delhi: Aaj Tak emerged as the number one Hindi news channel in TV + OOH data released by BARC India for Week 5 of 2025 on Thursday.

The channel ranked No. 1 with a relative share of 13.6% and Gross AMA (000s) of 84,415 in Hindi-speaking markets and the 15+ age group.

News18 India closely followed at No. 2 with a relative share of 13.57% and 84,264 AMA (000s).

India TV held the No. 3 position with a relative share of 10.9% and 67,656 AMA (000s).

Sr. No. Channel Gross AMA'000 1 Aaj Tak 84,415 2 News18 India 84,264 3 India TV 67,656 4 Republic Bharat 63,259 5 TV9 Bharatvarsh 58,227 6 Zee News 54,744 7 Times Now Navbharat 46,892 8 ABP News 40,218 9 Good News Today 34,926 10 News 24 28,028 11 News Nation 27,067 12 NDTV India 12,359 13 Zee Bharat 10,245 14 DD News 8,445

(Source: BARC | HSM | 15+ | Week 05'25 | 24 Hrs | TV + OOH TV | Gross AMA'000)

Digital Dominance: Aaj Tak leads YouTube live viewership

Besides TV, Aaj Tak maintained its leadership as the most-watched Hindi news channel on YouTube Live, outperforming competitors during all key national events:

Republic Day 2025 – 167,142 avg. concurrent users (2.3x more than News18 India)

Mahakumbh Stampede Coverage – 110,796 avg. concurrent users (3x more than the second news channel, IndiaTV)

Union Budget 2025 (11:00-12:15 Hrs) – 172,760 avg. concurrent users (3.4x more than IndiaTV)

Delhi elections 2025 - polling day + poll of polls (exit polls) - 81,717 avg. concurrent users (2x more than IndiaTV)

Delhi Elections 2025 - Key Counting Hours (08:00-12:15 Hrs) – 759,766 avg. concurrent users (1.4x more than IndiaTV)

(Source: YouTube LIVE | Hindi News Channels | All Feeds)

Adding the mWeb and App concurrency, Aaj Tak brand crossed the peak concurrency of 1 Million users during counting hours comfortably.

Aaj Tak has also achieved the milestone of 70 Mn subscribers on YouTube, maintaining its position as the most-followed news channel on the platform globally.

Most-visited news platform: Setting the benchmark in digital traffic

Aajtak.in was the most-visited Hindi news website, during these key national events:

26th Jan, Republic Day: 2.48 Mn unique visitors (followed by livehindustan.com at 2.38 Mn)

4.90 Mn unique visitors (followed by abplive.com at 2.43 Mn)

8th Feb, Delhi Election Counting Day: 7.03 Mn unique visitors (followed by abplive.com at 3.26 Mn)

(Source: Similarweb | India | Unique visitor | Top Hindi News Sites)