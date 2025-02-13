0

Television

Aaj Tak reigns supreme: No.1 across TV, digital during India’s biggest news cycle

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025 in the Parliament on Saturday, Feb 1, 2025.

New Delhi: Aaj Tak emerged as the number one Hindi news channel in TV + OOH data released by BARC India for Week 5 of 2025 on Thursday.

The channel ranked No. 1 with a relative share of 13.6% and Gross AMA (000s) of 84,415 in Hindi-speaking markets and the 15+ age group.

News18 India closely followed at No. 2 with a relative share of 13.57% and 84,264 AMA (000s).

India TV held the No. 3 position with a relative share of 10.9% and 67,656 AMA (000s).

Sr. No. Channel Gross AMA'000
1 Aaj Tak 84,415
2 News18 India 84,264
3 India TV 67,656
4 Republic Bharat 63,259
5 TV9 Bharatvarsh 58,227
6 Zee News 54,744
7 Times Now Navbharat 46,892
8 ABP News 40,218
9 Good News Today 34,926
10 News 24 28,028
11 News Nation 27,067
12 NDTV India 12,359
13 Zee Bharat 10,245
14 DD News 8,445

(Source: BARC | HSM | 15+ | Week 05'25 | 24 Hrs | TV + OOH TV | Gross AMA'000)

Digital Dominance: Aaj Tak leads YouTube live viewership

Besides TV, Aaj Tak maintained its leadership as the most-watched Hindi news channel on YouTube Live, outperforming competitors during all key national events:

  • Republic Day 2025 – 167,142 avg. concurrent users (2.3x more than News18 India)
  • Mahakumbh Stampede Coverage – 110,796 avg. concurrent users (3x more than the second news channel, IndiaTV)
  • Union Budget 2025 (11:00-12:15 Hrs) – 172,760 avg. concurrent users (3.4x more than IndiaTV)
  • Delhi elections 2025 - polling day + poll of polls (exit polls) - 81,717 avg. concurrent users (2x more than IndiaTV)
  • Delhi Elections 2025 - Key Counting Hours (08:00-12:15 Hrs) – 759,766 avg. concurrent users (1.4x more than IndiaTV)

(Source: YouTube LIVE | Hindi News Channels | All Feeds)

Adding the mWeb and App concurrency, Aaj Tak brand crossed the peak concurrency of 1 Million users during counting hours comfortably.

Aaj Tak has also achieved the milestone of 70 Mn subscribers on YouTube, maintaining its position as the most-followed news channel on the platform globally.

Most-visited news platform: Setting the benchmark in digital traffic

  • Aajtak.in was the most-visited Hindi news website, during these key national events:
  • 26th Jan, Republic Day: 2.48 Mn unique visitors (followed by livehindustan.com at 2.38 Mn) 
  • 8,445 4.90 Mn unique visitors (followed by abplive.com at 2.43 Mn)
  • 8th Feb, Delhi Election Counting Day: 7.03 Mn unique visitors (followed by abplive.com at 3.26 Mn)

(Source: Similarweb | India | Unique visitor | Top Hindi News Sites)

Aaj Tak budget news genre Hindi news channels
