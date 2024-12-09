Aaj Tak, India Today win “best channel of the year” at ITA Awards 2024

New Delhi: At the 24th annual Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards in Mumbai, Aaj Tak was honored as the Popular News Channel (Hindi), while India Today was awarded the title of Popular News Channel (English).

India Today Group's Vice Chairperson & Executive Editor-in-Chief, Kalli Purie, said, “Winning the ITA Channel of the Year awards is always very special to me, but winning them in an election year is even more special. It serves as validation of the democratic newsroom, especially in a time when political loyalties are running deep and high. Viewers chose India Today Television and Aaj Tak, and to me, this is encouragement that our approach—leaving no voice unheard and no stone unturned to bring you the news—is the right one.”

Other notable winners include:

- Rajdeep Sardesai, who was awarded Best Talk/Chat Show for his program Rajdeep’s Political Time Capsule.

- Rahul Kanwal, who earned the title of Best Anchor – Talk Chat Show for his show Jab We Met.

- Anjana Om Kashyap, who won the Best Anchor Chat Show award for Halla Bol, highlighting the impact of her influential programs.

- The Best Talk/Chat Show honor also went to Sweta Singh and Ashok Singhal for their interview with Nitin Gadkari on the Expressway.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal presented the most coveted awards at the ITA.