Aaj Tak hosts ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak Jammu & Kashmir’ ahead of assembly elections

Delhi: Aaj Tak is hosting “Panchayat Aaj Tak Jammu & Kashmir” on September 12, 2024, in Srinagar. This event is scheduled prior to the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which will take place after a decade.

The Panchayat is a full-day event covering various topics, including political issues and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event aims to bring together speakers from political backgrounds, each offering perspectives on the region's future.

The event will include political figures such as Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir; Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of J&K; Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (IC) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS for Atomic Energy, Space, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Mehbooba Mufti, President of the People’s Democratic Party and former Chief Minister of J&K; Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of J&K; Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman, All Parties Hurriyat Conference; Sajad Lone, President of the Peoples Conference; Iltija Mufti, Leader and Campaign-in-Charge of the PDP; Abrar Rashid, Star Campaigner for the AIP; Altaf Bukhari, Founding President of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party; Ravindra Raina, State President of the BJP in J&K; Tariq Hamid Karra, State President of the Congress in J&K and Haseeb Drabu, Economist, among others.