Aaj Tak, GNT win DD Freedish slots for Rs 8.1 crore and Rs 8.15 crore in Round 5

New Delhi: Aaj Tak emerged as the first successful bidder in Round 5 of the DD Freedish e-auctions on Friday. The channel bought a slot for Rs 8.1 crore.
TV Today bought the second slot for Good News Today for Rs 8.15 crore.
The base price for Round 5 reserve for Hindi news channels is Rs 8 crore.
The Hindi news channels bidding in the first round on Wednesday coughed up between Rs 13.4 crore to Rs 14.35 crore.
Successful bidders from the news genre:
|
Channels
|
Bidding Price (2025-26) - (Rs in crore)
|
Bidding Price (2024-24) - (Rs in crore)
|
Bidding Price (2023-24) - (Rs in crore)
|
News18 India
|
14.1
|
18.95
|
19.55
|
ABP News
|
14
|
18.95
|
17.10
|
Aaj Tak
|
8.1
|
18.85
|
15.10
|
Zee News
|
13.55
|
18.75
|
15.50
|
NDTV India
|
14.35
|
18.75
|
16.55
|
Republic Bharat
|
14.2
|
18
|
16.55
|
News24
|
8.25
|
17.85
|
N/A
|
India TV
|
|
17.50
|
18.65
|
Good News Today
|
8.15
|
16.35
|
17.90
|
TV9 Bharatvarsh
|
|
16.85
|
14.55
|
Times Now Navbharat
|
13.4
|
17.1
|
15.35
|
News Nation
|
8.2
|
17.6
|
15.05
