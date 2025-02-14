0

Television

Aaj Tak, GNT win DD Freedish slots for Rs 8.1 crore and Rs 8.15 crore in Round 5

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Aaj Tak emerged as the first successful bidder in Round 5 of the DD Freedish e-auctions on Friday. The channel bought a slot for Rs 8.1 crore.

TV Today bought the second slot for Good News Today for Rs 8.15 crore. 

The base price for Round 5 reserve for Hindi news channels is Rs 8 crore.

The Hindi news channels bidding in the first round on Wednesday coughed up between Rs 13.4 crore to Rs 14.35 crore. 

Successful bidders from the news genre:

Channels

Bidding Price (2025-26) - (Rs in crore)

Bidding Price (2024-24) - (Rs in crore)

Bidding Price (2023-24) - (Rs in crore)

News18 India

14.1

18.95

19.55

ABP News

14

18.95

17.10

Aaj Tak

8.1

18.85

15.10

Zee News

13.55

18.75

15.50

NDTV India

14.35

18.75

16.55

Republic Bharat

14.2

18

16.55

News24

 8.25

17.85

N/A

India TV

 

17.50

18.65

Good News Today

8.15

16.35

17.90

TV9 Bharatvarsh

 

16.85

14.55

Times Now Navbharat

13.4

17.1

15.35

News Nation

 8.2

17.6

15.05

Also read: Prices set to fall further for Hindi news channels

 

