Aaj Tak fields Anjana Om Kashyap, her AI clone to host “Black & White”

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move, Aaj Tak on Monday revealed that its flagship show Black and White will be hosted by Anjana Om Kashyap and her AI clone at 9 PM.

The announcement follows the build-up around the show, which has been ongoing since the promos aired on Saturday, adding an element of red to the "Black and White".

The promos, promising "a show the world has not yet seen," left netizens guessing the anchor's name and the show's format.

In the latest promo release on Monday, Anjana Om Kashyap can be seen amused after looking at her clone.

AajTak, a flagship channel of the India Today Group, has long been a pioneer in Hindi news broadcasting.

The channel has a history of innovative programming, often blending hard news with engaging storytelling. In 2018, Aaj Tak launched India’s first Hindi high-definition channel, Aaj Tak HD, and in 2023, it introduced Sana, the nation’s first AI-powered news anchor, showcasing its commitment to staying ahead in the media landscape.

Anjana Om Kashyap, the new face of Black and White, is a seasoned journalist and Managing Editor at Aaj Tak.

Known for her sharp debating style and incisive reporting, Kashyap has been a prominent figure in Indian journalism for over two decades.

She began her career with Doordarshan, later moving to Zee News and News 24 before joining Aaj Tak in 2012.

Kashyap has hosted several popular shows, including Halla Bol, where she often tackles controversial socio-political issues with a no-holds-barred approach.