Television

Aaj Tak extends lead at No. 1; CNN-News18 tops All India, Times Now 6 metros

The channel continued ruling the charts, driven by a surge in viewership during news-heavy weeks featuring the Union Budget, Delhi Assembly elections, and Maha Kumbh

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi election results on news channel
New Delhi: Hindi news channel Aaj Tak strengthened it lead at number one in Week 7 of 2025 as per the BARC data released on Thursday.

According to the rolled viewership data for TV, Aaj Tak cornered a 14.6% relative share among 13 Hindi news channels (TG: 15+ NCCS All HSM(U+R) 24 Hrs).

News18 India held the No. 2 position with a relative share of 13.1%, followed by India TV with a relative share of 11.1%.

Republic Bharat stood at No. 4 with a 9.9% relative share, while TV9 Bharatvarsh held the No. 5 position with a 9.1 relative share.

Zee News held the No. 6 position with a relative share of 9%.

At No. 7, Times Now Navbharat garnered a relative share of 7.5%, closely followed by ABP News with a 7% relative share.

Good News Today held the No. 9 position with a relative share of 5%, followed by News24 and News Nation with relative shares of 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.

NDTV India stood at No. 12 with a relative share of 2%, followed by Zee Bharat (1.6%).

English news

CNN-News18 continued to rule the English news genre at the All India level among the core TG of 22+ Male NCCS AB. However, Times Now emerged as the market leader in six metros.

At the All India level, CNN-News18 topped the chart with a relative share of 34.8%, followed by Times Now with a 20.6% relative share.

Republic TV held the No. 3 position with a 16.1% relative share.

NDTV 24x7 was at No. 4 with a relative share of 14.6%.

India Today TV stood at No. 5 with a relative share of 9%, followed by Mirror Now (2.6%) and WION (2.3%).

In six metros, Times Now was the most watched English news channel in Week 7 with a relative share of 28.7%.

CNN-News18 followed closely at No. 2 with a relative share of 27.1%.

India Today TV continued its run at No. 3 in six metros with a relative share of 15.8%, followed by Republic TV (14.8%), NDTV 24x7 (8%), Mirror Now (3.9%) and WION (1.6%).

 

