Aaj Tak emerges No. 1 in vote counting week, day; CNN-News18 tops English genre

New Delhi: The counting of votes on February 8 not only resulted in Delhi getting a Chief Minister on Thursday, after a 12-day wait, but also reaffirmed Aaj Tak's dominance on big news days among Hindi news channels.

As BJP leader Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, along with her six cabinet ministers, Aaj Tak emerged as the number one Hindi news channel in Week 6 (February 8-14, 2025).

According to BARC data for Week 6, Aaj Tak led the genre with a relative share of 13.9% among the core target group (TG) of 15+ NCCS All HSM (U+R).

News18 India secured the second position with a relative share of 13.4%.

India TV (11%) and Republic Bharat (10.1%) ranked third and fourth, respectively.

TV9 Bharatvarsh continued to be among the top five Hindi news channels with a relative share of 9.4%.

Rank Channel Relative Share 1 Aaj Tak 13.9% 2 News18 India 13.4% 3 India TV 11% 4 Republic Bharat 10.1% 5 TV9 Bharatvarsh 9.4% 6 Zee News 9% 7 Times Now Navbharat 7.6% 8 ABP News 6.8% 9 Good News Today 5.3% 10 News Nation 4.4% 11 News24 4.1% 12 NDTV India 2% 13 Zee Bharat 1.6% 14 DD News 1.4%

Source: BARC | HSM | 15+ | NCCS All | Week 06'25 | 24 Hrs | Relative Share

Counting Day:

The ranking on counting day saw a slight change.

While Aaj Tak retained its leadership with a relative share of 14.6%, India TV emerged as the second most-watched Hindi news channel with a relative share of 12.5%.

News18 India was third with a relative share of 12.1%, followed by Republic Bharat with 10.3%.

Rank Channel Relative Share 1 Aaj Tak 14.6% 2 India TV 12.5% 3 News18 India 12.1% 4 Republic Bharat 10.3% 5 TV9 Bharatvarsh 9.2% 6 Zee News 9.2% 7 Times Now Navbharat 7.1% 8 ABP News 7% 9 Good News Today 4.7% 10 News24 4.3% 11 News Nation 4.1% 12 NDTV India 1.8% 13 DD News 1.6% 14 Zee Bharat 1.4%

Source : BARC | HSM | 15+ | NCCS All | 08th February 2025 | 06:00 to 24:00 Hrs | Relative Share

English News:

In the core TG of 22+ Male AB (All India) for the English news genre, CNN-News18 emerged as the clear leader with a relative share of 33.5%.

Times Now secured second place with a relative share of 22.1%, followed by Republic TV with 16.9%.

NDTV 24x7 was the fourth most-watched channel with a relative share of 13.8%, followed by India Today TV with 9.1%.

Rank Channel Relative Share 1 CNN-News18 33.5% 2 Times Now 22.1% 3 Republic TV 16.9% 4 NDTV 24x7 13.8% 5 India Today TV 9.1% 6 Mirror Now 2.3% 7 WION 2.3%

Source: BARC | All India | 22+ | NCCS AB | Week 06'25 | 24 Hrs | Relative Share

In the six metros markets, CNN-News18 also topped the chart with a relative share of 26.8%, closely followed by Times Now at second place with 26.7%.

Republic Bharat held the third position with a relative share of 16.8%, followed by India Today TV with 15.6%.

NDTV 24x7 ranked fifth with a relative share of 7.6% in the six metros.

Rank Channel Relative Share 1 CNN-News18 26.8% 2 Times Now 26.7% 3 Republic TV 16.8% 4 India Today TV 15.6% 5 NDTV 24x7 7.6% 6 Mirror Now 4.2% 7 WION 2.3%

Source: BARC | 6 Metros | 22+ | NCCS AB | Week 06'25 I 24 Hrs | Relative Share