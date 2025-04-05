Aaj Tak adds "red" to Black and White: Innovation or revolution at 9 PM?

New Delhi: A bold promotional statement from Aaj Tak, aired on Saturday, piqued global curiosity about its flagship primetime program, Black and White, declaring it "a show the world has not yet seen."

Following the exit of Sudhir Chaudhary, the show will welcome a new anchor at the helm.

The promos, with a striking emphasis on the “red” element woven into the Black and White theme, have sparked widespread speculation about an unprecedented innovation, a rarity in the realm of news television.

Reinvention in TV news is no small feat. The last notable breakthrough in the genre was the advent of AI anchors. Aaj Tak led the charge with the introduction of its AI anchor, Sana, a move soon emulated by several other news channels.

Now, the revamped Black and White, helmed by a fresh anchor and promising a groundbreaking twist, is poised to grace screens on Monday at 9 PM.

Consistently reigning as the top-rated show in its primetime slot, Black and White continues to set the benchmark for excellence.