“A reflection of aspirations and ambitions”: Forbes India ‘Under 30’ to be held on Oct 4

New Delhi: Forbes India will celebrate the 11th edition of ‘Under 30’ in Mumbai on October 4, 2024. This list is a celebration of efforts by young innovators and leaders for their creativity and contribution to the industry.

This edition will have a total of 38 winners across 19 categories, and the grand show will be live-streamed on ForbesIndia.com as well as its YouTube channel.

"Forbes India Under 30 has been more than just a list — it is a reflection of the aspirations, ambitions, and tenacity of a generation that is willing to challenge the status quo and redefine success. Our 2024 cohort is a testament to the fact that age is no barrier to impact,and creativity knows no bounds," said Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India.

The selection process for this year’s listees involved extensive research, including interviews with industry experts, analysis of databases, and media coverage. Forbes India also invited applications and nominations via its platform and engaged with audiences on social media to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of candidates. This led to a long list of nominees, which was refined with expert consultations before the Forbes India editorial team.

One of the panels being held as a part of the event is ‘Women Who Win’ – moderated by Neha Bothra, Associate Editor, Forbes India. The panel includes distinguished speakers such as Navya Naveli Nanda, Co-founder of Nimaya Foundation; Anoushka Rathod, prominent digital content creator; and Seethalakshmy Narayanan, Vice President, Premji Invest. This panel hosted by L'Oréal Paris, the presenting partner of Forbes India Under 30, aims to highlight and discuss the achievements of young women leaders in particular, across industries.