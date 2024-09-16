65 years of Doordarshan: broadcaster celebrates with special programme

New Delhi: Doordarshan, India’s public service broadcaster, celebrated its 65th anniversary this year.

Its inception occurred on September 15, 1959.

From its beginnings with an experimental broadcast in Delhi, Doordarshan grew to become one of the largest broadcasting organisations in the world.

The company revealed that from the era of black n white transmission to 35 channels across its network, Doordarshan comprises of 6 National Channels, 28 regional channels and 1 International Channel.

Over the past 65 years, Doordarshan has hosted shows like the mythological epics "Ramayana" and "Mahabharat" to "Chitrahaar," "Surabhi," and "Hum Log."

It also hosted various educational and informative programs.

To commemorate the 65th anniversary, DD National telecast a special programme “Dil Se Doordarshan, DD@65”, a gala event hosted by Master Jaiveer Bansal and Anil Singh, Ventriloquist featuring performances by artists like Pramod Kumar, International Magician and Mentalist and also a Guinness Book of Records holder. He has received many state and national awards and Manisha Swarnkar (Sand Artist), an Alumna of IDC, IIT Bombay. She has been performin sand art for 13 years and is the first women Sand artist from India.

The star performer for the “Dil Se Doordarshan, DD@65” show was Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher. His music style is heavily influenced by Indian Folk music and Sufi music. The voiceover for Doordarshan show reel is done by actor Manoj Bajpaee.

DD National broadcast performances on 65th anniversary of Doordarshan. The show aired at 10.00AM and the repeat telecast on 8.00PM on September 15, celebrating the legacy of Doordarshan.

On this momentous occasion, Doordarshan said, “Doordarshan renews its commitment to its mission of providing reliable, accessible, and quality content to every citizen of India. The broadcaster continues to embrace technological advancements to reach audiences on all platforms – from television to mobile phones – ensuring that it remains a relevant and trusted source of news, entertainment, and information.”