3 channels removed from DD Free Dish MPEG-4 slot in June 2025

New Delhi: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has removed three television channels from its DD Free Dish MPEG-4 slots during June 2025.

According to the official document released on Prasar Bharati’s website, Sharnam TV, Gangaur Television, and Shraddha MH ONE were discontinued.

Sharnam TV was taken off the platform on June 5, while Gangaur Television and Shraddha MH ONE were removed on June 26, 2025.

Earlier in July, TNP News and Living India News secured the vacant MPEG-4 slots on DD Free Dish. Additionally, Dabangg, Sandesh News, Punjabi Hits, Argus, and Tabbar Hits were also allocated MPEG-4 slots on the platform.

Back in March 2025, Prasar Bharati had allotted MPEG-4 slots to a total of 26 channels, with validity from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.