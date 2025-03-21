0

Television

26 channels allocated MPEG-4 slots on DD Freedish

The participation fee for MPEG-4 slots was kept at Rs 3 lakhs

DD Freedish
New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has allotted MPEG-4 slots to a total of 26 channels, valid for a period starting from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. 

Announcing the list of successful channels of the 7th annual and the 86th online auction, the public broadcaster released a list of 26 channels. 

The e-auction for the MPEG-4 slots was in line with the updated e-auction methodology policy released. As per the updated policy released in the first week of January this year, the participation fee for MPEG-4 slots was kept at Rs 3 lakhs. The processing fee for the MPEG-4 slots was Rs 25,000. 

Here’s the full list of channels: 

S.no.

Successful Channels

  1.  

Aastha Telugu 

Aastha Bhajan

Aastha Gujarati

Aastha Kannada 

Bansal News

Bharat 24 Vision of New India

Chardikla Time TV 

Gangaur Television

Jai Maharashtra 

Live Times

Maiboli

MH One

MH ONE DIL SE

MH ONE NEWS

Oscar Movies Bhojpuri 

Pasand 

Prag News

Raapchik

Rengoni 

Sharnam TV

Shraddha MH ONE

Sudarshan News 

TV9 Gujrati 

TV9 Telugu

V TV News

Zee 24 Kalak
