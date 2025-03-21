26 channels allocated MPEG-4 slots on DD Freedish

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has allotted MPEG-4 slots to a total of 26 channels, valid for a period starting from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Announcing the list of successful channels of the 7th annual and the 86th online auction, the public broadcaster released a list of 26 channels.

The e-auction for the MPEG-4 slots was in line with the updated e-auction methodology policy released. As per the updated policy released in the first week of January this year, the participation fee for MPEG-4 slots was kept at Rs 3 lakhs. The processing fee for the MPEG-4 slots was Rs 25,000.

Here’s the full list of channels: