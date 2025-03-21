26 channels allocated MPEG-4 slots on DD Freedish

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has allotted MPEG-4 slots to a total of 26 channels, valid for a period starting from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.
Announcing the list of successful channels of the 7th annual and the 86th online auction, the public broadcaster released a list of 26 channels.
The e-auction for the MPEG-4 slots was in line with the updated e-auction methodology policy released. As per the updated policy released in the first week of January this year, the participation fee for MPEG-4 slots was kept at Rs 3 lakhs. The processing fee for the MPEG-4 slots was Rs 25,000.
Here’s the full list of channels:
|
S.no.
|
Successful Channels
|
|
Aastha Telugu
|
|
Aastha Bhajan
|
|
Aastha Gujarati
|
|
Aastha Kannada
|
|
Bansal News
|
|
Bharat 24 Vision of New India
|
|
Chardikla Time TV
|
|
Gangaur Television
|
|
Jai Maharashtra
|
|
Live Times
|
|
Maiboli
|
|
MH One
|
|
MH ONE DIL SE
|
|
MH ONE NEWS
|
|
Oscar Movies Bhojpuri
|
|
Pasand
|
|
Prag News
|
|
Raapchik
|
|
Rengoni
|
|
Sharnam TV
|
|
Shraddha MH ONE
|
|
Sudarshan News
|
|
TV9 Gujrati
|
|
TV9 Telugu
|
|
V TV News
|
|
Zee 24 Kalak