100 Sports Management acquires exclusive broadcasting rights for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in India

Delhi: 100 Sports Management has announced that it has been awarded the exclusive broadcasting and digital media rights for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in India.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, scheduled to take place from August 28th to September 8th, 2024, will feature athletes from around the world competing in a wide range of sports.

“This is more than just a broadcasting deal for us,” said Ravindra Bhati, Founder of 100 Sports Management. “It’s about sharing stories that inspire and motivate, about creating a platform where everyone can witness the power of human potential. We are committed to providing comprehensive coverage that not only entertains but also educates and uplifts our audiences.”

Talking about the same Devendra Jhajharia, President of Paralympic Committee of India, said, "We are thrilled that 100 Sports has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in our region. This is a monumental step towards increasing the visibility of our athletes and the Paralympic movement in India. The Paralympic Games are a celebration of human resilience, and with this partnership, we are confident that the stories of our incredible athletes will reach and inspire millions across India."

Sumit Antil, an athlete in F64 category Javelin throw, said, "As an athlete, it's incredibly motivating to know that our performances at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be broadcast across India. This partnership with 100 Sports Management means that our stories, our struggles, and our victories will be shared with millions of people who may never have seen Paralympic sports before. It’s a chance to inspire the next generation and show them that no challenge is too great to overcome."