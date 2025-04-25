10 cities, 1 phenomenon: Stage Aaj Tak’s Yo Yo Honey Singh tour ends on a high

New Delhi: Stage Aaj Tak, India Today Group’s experiential‐entertainment wing, has concluded its ‘Millionaire Tour’ with YO YO Honey Singh, a spectacular 10‑city run of concerts.

Held across India from February 2025 onwards, the tour saw the celebrated artist take centerstage at multiple venues, captivating fans with his hit tracks, state‑of‑the‑art soundscapes and immersive lighting design. Each performance left fans in awe, creating an unforgettable energy that reinforced Stage Aaj Tak’s commitment to world-class production and remarkable fan experiences, the company said.

“Driven by bold innovation, Stage Aaj Tak is transforming India’s experiential entertainment with bold innovation, cutting-edge production, and top creative talent. By capturing each city’s unique character, it delivers immersive events that redefine quality, storytelling, and audience engagement,” the company said.

With the Millionaire Tour, Stage Aaj Tak said it has succeeded in establishing its fan base, enthralling 2 lakh music enthusiasts LIVE nationwide. The on-ground events will help create lasting connections that extend beyond the stage, fostering a sense of community among concert‑goers. Despite the varying capacities and layouts of city arenas, every show maintained a distinct identity- reflecting the cultural vibrancy of each location and audiences varied tastes.

Stage Aaj Tak emphasised that it remains dedicated to crafting innovative formats that resonate with India’s rapidly evolving audience and shaping the next generation of immersive experiences.

“The 'Millionaire Tour' has achieved remarkable success, engaging over 2 lakh fans across 10 cities. A testament to Stage Aaj Tak's ability to deliver impactful experiences. We will build on this momentum by further enhancing our connect with younger audiences and innovating in the space,” said, Rahul Shaw, CEO Broadcast and Radio, TVTN.