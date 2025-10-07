Vogue and Condé Nast publications to stop featuring animal fur

New Delhi: Condé Nast, publisher of Vogue, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and GQ, has announced it will no longer feature new animal fur in editorial content or advertising, according to the report. The updated guidelines make exceptions only for subsistence or indigenous practices.

The change signals a shift in Vogue’s editorial direction, reflecting a broader move within the fashion industry away from fur. According to the report, a spokesperson said the company’s values and fashion guidelines have long emphasised ethical considerations regarding animal products.

Fur’s popularity has been declining for several years. Global brands and retailers including Gucci, Prada, Versace, Canada Goose, Net-a-Porter, Neiman Marcus and Michael Kors have committed to phasing out fur in their collections since the 2010s.

In 2021, fashion magazine Elle banned fur across all international editions, and several countries, including the UK, Austria, Italy, Norway, and Israel, have introduced bans on fur farming or the sale of new fur products.

Despite this, the “mob wives” trend on TikTok in 2024 reignited interest in fur, particularly among younger audiences. The trend features oversized fur coats, animal prints, gold jewellery, and glossy leather trousers.

According to the report, Vogue had previously published articles examining the ethical implications of wearing vintage or faux fur, questioning whether such fashion choices are socially acceptable.

The decision by Condé Nast followed a nine-month campaign by the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT), which included protests at Vogue offices and public events in London and New York. Demonstrations also took place at stores linked to the company, including American Girl, a brand owned by Mattel.

According to the report, animal welfare groups note that millions of animals are still killed each year for their fur, often kept in confined battery cages.

Former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has previously been criticised for her support of fur. In past interviews, she acknowledged the environmental impact of faux fur compared with real fur and suggested that fashion houses working with fur should prioritise ethical sourcing and upcycling of materials.