Vishvas.News participates in 11th edition of GlobalFact

New Delhi: Jagran New Media’s fact-checking wing, Vishvasnews.com, participated in the International Fact-Checking Network's (IFCN) Global Fact 11 Annual Event held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This summit brings together fact-checkers, journalists, and professionals from around the world to collaborate, innovate, and explore effective strategies for combating misinformation.

Hosted by the IFCN, the three-day conference at the 11th annual Global Fact meeting saw 127 fact-checking organisations from 80 countries convened to issue the ‘Sarajevo Statement.’

Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief of Jagran New Media, emphasised the importance of robustfact-checking mechanisms in today's world, stating,"In an era where misinformation can spread rapidly and influence public opinion, the role of fact-checkers has never been more crucial. At Vishvas.News, we recognize the immense responsibility we bear, particularly in a diverse country like India with its vast digital user base and multiplicity of languages and cultures. This is our 6th year at the conference, and our engagement over the years is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our fact-checking capabilities, learning from international best practices, and fostering global collaborations to combat the scourge of misinformation. Through such platforms, we are committed to empowering citizens with credible information, ensuring informed decision-making, and preserving the integrity of public discourse."

During the three-day event, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media and President of the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and a member of the IFCN board, delivered an address on "Regional Networks: Experiences and Challenges."

He showcased the success of collaborative projects during India's recent General Election, including the Shakti election fact-checking collective and the Deep Fakes Analysis Unit (DAU). He highlighted the importance of collaboration, regional networks, and adapting global best practices to suit India's diverse fact-checking ecosystem, legal framework, and emerging needs. Notably, the MCA's DAU, supported by Meta, received the Most Innovative Collaboration award at the GlobalFact Awards on June 28, 2024.

Jatin Gandhi, Executive Editor of Jagran New Media, moderated a session on "Findings from the Indian elections," highlighting the MCA's collaborative efforts and emphasising the importance of unity over competition in achieving success.

Devika Mehta, Deputy Editor, Vishvas.News also spoke at the session "Regional Focus and Media Literacy, introducing the "Sach Ke Sathi Seniors'' project, an initiative by Vishvas.News aimed at empowering senior citizens in India by enhancing their media literacy skills.

The other attendees from Vishvas.News included Gaurav Arora, COO of Jagran New Media; Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief; along with Pallavi Mishra.

Vishvas.News conducted the seventh edition of its flagship and award-winning media literacy and awareness program, Sach Ke Sathi: Seniors, in multiple Indian languages and added literacy around deep fakes to the curriculum. Vishvas.News worked with Meta, Google News Initiative, IFCN, MICA Ahmedabad, and IIT Kharagpur to expand fact-checking as well as media and digital literacy operations this year.

Vishvas.News introduced AI Literacy videos (Bridging the Gap series) and media literacy video series, which won at the AFAQS Media Brand Awards. To empower fact-checkers in India, Vishvas.News hosted a fact-checking workshop on “Tools Review 2023” for South Asian fact-checkers by the award-winning author and journalist, Craig Silverman.