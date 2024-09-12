Vikram Sakhuja elected MRUC Vice-chairman; Shailesh Gupta re-elected as Chairman

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of the Media Research Users Council of India on Thursday elected Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, as Vice-Chairman.

Sakhuja has replaced Shashank Srivastava of Maruti, who was transferred from the position of Head Marketing & Sales to Member Executive Committee earlier this year.

At the board meeting held after the annual general meeting (AGM), Shailesh Gupta, Wholetime Director, Jagran Prakashan, was re-elected chairman.

Sources told BestMediaInfo.com that there has been no other change in the office bearers.

Vikram Sakhuja has held key positions on numerous industry boards and committees, including ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India), ABC (Audit Bureau of Circulation), RSCI (Readership Studies Council of India), BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), and FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), along with roles in Ad Club and IBF (Indian Broadcasting Foundation).

An engineer from IIT Delhi and an MBA graduate from IIM Calcutta, Sakhuja began his career at Procter & Gamble in 1988, where he spent eight years in Marketing Research and Media. He then moved to Coca-Cola, where he managed the brand's marketing portfolio over a five-year stint.

After a year with Star TV Network (NewsCorp) as EVP of Marketing, where he established their marketing department, Vikram Sakhuja joined WPP in 2002. He served as Managing Director of Mindshare South Asia and later became CEO of GroupM South Asia, a role he held for six years. Following this, he took on the position of Worldwide CEO for Maxus for two years. Since October 2015, Sakhuja has been associated with Madison World, continuing his extensive journey in the media and marketing industry.

Gupta has more than 35 years of experience in the media industry. He has held various key positions in the industry, including being the President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) and Chairman of the Council of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC). He is also the Director of Music Broadcast Limited, Rave Real Estate Private Limited, MMI Online Limited and Midday Infomedia Limited.