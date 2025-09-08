Veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur passes away at 63

New Delhi: The Indian media industry mourns the loss of Sankarshan Thakur, the distinguished Editor of The Telegraph, who passed away on Monday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to his X account to pay tributes to Thakur.

Sankarshan Thakur, editor of The Telegraph who has just passed away at a relatively young age, was a delightfully brilliant writer. He was a very incisive analyst of Indian politics and his numerous articles on Bihar as well as J&K established his reputation.



Over the many… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 8, 2025

Thakur, a veteran journalist with nearly four decades of experience, leaves behind a remarkable legacy in political journalism and storytelling.

Born in Patna in 1962, Thakur began his career in 1984 with Sunday magazine and went on to hold key roles, including Associate Editor at The Telegraph and Indian Express, and Executive Editor at Tehelka, which he helped launch in 2004.

Known for his incisive coverage of Bihar and Kashmir, Thakur’s reporting on the 1999 Kargil War remains among his most memorable contributions. He was honored with the Prem Bhatia Award for excellence in political journalism in 2001 and the Appan Menon Fellowship in 2003 for his work on a book about Kashmir.

Thakur took the helm as Editor of The Telegraph in 2023, succeeding R. Rajagopal, and was celebrated for his bold editorial vision and commitment to independent journalism. His books, including The Making of Laloo Yadav: The Unmaking of Bihar and The Brothers Bihari, showcased his deep understanding of India’s socio-political landscape.

His weekly column, Lazy Eye, was admired for its wit and insight.

Colleagues and peers expressed profound grief, with many describing Thakur as a mentor and a torchbearer of fearless journalism.