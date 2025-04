New Delhi: The Times of India (TOI) has launched the #AdsWeLove website.

The website features a curated repository of the best print ads from across TOI publications.

Users can also search and download ads by brand name, category, dates and publications.

Additionally, aesthetically pleasing ads and innovative formats can be searched to dive into the latest in premium and imaginative storytelling.

Click on the link to explore the website:

https://printice.timesresponse.com/adswelove/home