TOI Metro Supplements celebrates National Reading Day

New Delhi: The Times of India Metro Supplements celebrated National Reading Day on June 19, in honor of Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, the Father of India’s Library Movement.

The campaign aimed to rekindle the love of physical reading and involved a series of activities that brought together readers, celebrities, and authors.

A special section in the newspaper included insights from celebrities, spotlighted reading clubs and communities, and showcased reading spots across various cities.

Meanwhile, the campaign also included reading-orientated events in cities.

In Mumbai, a book reading event at a local school featured a celebrity, Tara Sharma, engaging students and teachers in a booking reading session.

In Bangalore, a panel discussion with authors took place at a local bookstore, to hear about stories around the city and the impact of literature on society.

TOI Metro Supplements launched a reader interaction initiative that combined print and digital elements. Readers were challenged to find book titles hidden within an advertisement.

Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, Publishing, Bennett, Coleman and Co, said, “It’s heartening to see so many people, from students to celebrities, come together to celebrate the joy of reading. P.N. Panicker's contributions to literacy and education continue to inspire us, and we are proud to honor his legacy through our efforts.”