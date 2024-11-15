TOI launches Wedding Times; offers highly contextual space for brands

New Delhi: The Times of India has launched Wedding Times, a unique property that brings together curated wedding-themed content in its metro supplements throughout the wedding season to create a highly contextual space for brands to advertise their wedding products and services.

Starting in November and going until March 2025, this year’s wedding season holds 44 auspicious days in store for couples looking to tie the knot, as well as many occasions for businesses to make the most of this critical period.

Each week, the city-centric metro editions cover the themes most sought-after by readers interested in wedding content, such as clothing, jewellery, food, gifting, and more, combining expert opinions, the latest trends, celebrity sneak peeks, and shopping tips.

For brands, this creates an impactful environment where their potential consumers are highly engaged and responsive to their communication, thereby benefiting both readers and advertisers.

“As India gears up for the wedding season, now is the time to reach out to consumers and fulfil their wedding needs. With Wedding Times, brands get an unmatched platform to make their products shine and reach the right audience,” the newspaper said in a press statement.