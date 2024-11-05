TOI appoints Sanjay Nagpal as Chief Product & Technology Officer

New Delhi: Sanjay Nagpal has joined Bennett Coleman & Co ( The Times of India) as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

He is an IT professional with more than 25 years of experience in Software Development, Product Management, Technology Architecture, GenAI, Security, DevOps, and Cloud Infrastructure.



In his last assignment as Chief Information Officer at the India Today Group, Nagpal spearheaded digital-first technology initiatives for both digital-only and legacy brands and oversaw the technology and product strategy for Aaj Tak, India Today, GNT and magazines like Business Today, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar and Reader’s Digest.

Before India Today Group, Nagpal worked with Times Internet, where he managed technology infrastructure, middleware applications, and remote data centre operations.



As CPTO at BCCL, Nagpal will drive technology-led initiatives to enhance the editorial tech stack and integrate consumer data across functions.

Working closely with editorial leadership, he will focus on modernising newsroom workflows, integrating AI, and establishing a unified editorial tech stack (including CMS, DAM, Archive, ePaper, Gen AI, and more) to enhance agility and productivity.

Additionally, he will work with brand leadership to leverage technology to integrate and activate consumer data across functions. He will design and develop tech innovations to create new products that will strengthen the print business and support BCCL's growth in an evolving media landscape.



