TOI appoints Nisha Poddar as Managing Editor - Times Experiences

Delhi: Nisha Poddar has joined Bennett Coleman and Co. (The Times of India) as Managing Editor - Times Experiences. Poddar will be responsible for heading Content and Programming for Times Experiences.

With over 20 years of experience, she has worked across various roles in organisations such as CNBC-TV18, Moneycontrol.com, ET Now, and NDTV Profit.

In her last assignment as Anchor and M&A Editor at CNBC-TV18, Poddar was part of many breaking, exclusive, and stock-impacting news. She curated and anchored the weekly signature show Big Deal, covering corporate finance, investments, M&A, private equity, and regulatory topics. Additionally, she anchored daily live market hour shows like Business Lunch, which focused on developments in the economy, markets, and corporate sectors.