The Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) to take place in Lucknow

New Delhi: The Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) is back with its seventh edition in Lucknow.

This award will bring together India's sports stars under one roof to celebrate their achievements.

This year's event will honour 175 athletes from 36 sports, ranging from cricket and hockey to kabaddi and kho kho.

The jury includes Anju Bobby George, who made history in the long jump, Olympic medal winners Yogeshwar Dutt and Vijendra Singh, hockey great Dilip Tirkey, and Paralympic champion Devendra Jhajharia.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend as the chief guest, and cricket legend Kapil Dev will join the celebration.

"TOISA has evolved into India's most prestigious sports recognition platform, reflecting our nation's growing sporting excellence. Having 175 athletes from 36 sports disciplines under one roof in Lucknow demonstrates the incredible depth and diversity of Indian sports talent. Our vision is to not just celebrate achievements, but to create a legacy that inspires future generations," said Puneet Gupt, COO, Times Internet.

"TOISA 2024 represents more than an awards ceremony – it's a celebration of India's remarkable sports journey. By bringing together champions from cricket fields to kabaddi courts in Lucknow, we're not just honouring medals and records, we're showcasing how sports unite our nation. This seventh edition speaks to the incredible growth of Indian sports, from our villages to international arenas. As we gather the finest athletes, sports legends, and leaders under one roof, we're creating a powerful platform that inspires the next generation of Indian sports talent," explained Prasad Sanyal, Business Head at Times Internet.