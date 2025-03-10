The Times of India appoints Vikas Purohit as CEO - New Business Ventures

New Delhi: Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), the publisher of The Times of India, has appointed Vikas Purohit as CEO - New Business Ventures.

In this strategic role, Purohit will be responsible for developing and executing the pivots into new opportunities.

His responsibilities include designing high-potential new venture concepts, developing strategic business plans, and driving execution to build scalable and profitable ventures.

Purohit brings a wealth of experience in leadership and business development to BCCL. Most recently, he served as Director & Head – Small Business Group (SBG) at Meta India, where he led initiatives supporting over 10 million small businesses across the country.

Prior to Meta, Purohit was the CEO of Tata Unistore Ltd., where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s e-commerce strategy.

His extensive career also includes senior leadership positions at Amazon Fashion, Reliance Brands, and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, where he honed his expertise in retail, e-commerce, and consumer-focused business models.