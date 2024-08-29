The Times Metro Supplements uses AR to celebrate Janmashtami

Delhi: The 43rd edition of The Times Metro Supplements adopted an approach on the occasion of Janmashtami (August 26), celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, whose stories of childhood mischief and divine playfulness are cherished by millions.



This concept used Augmented Reality to blend creativity with interactivity. Starting with the scanning of a QR code, a 3D baby Krishna sprang into life, playing around in the newspaper.

The campaign was promoted across multiple platforms—print, digital, and social media. Actors who portrayed Lord Krishna joined in to promote the activity both in the newspaper and on social media.

Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, Publishing, Bennett, Coleman & Co., said, “This campaign is a testament to the power of creativity in transforming everyday media into a source of joy, wonder and magical celebration. Through Magic & Mischief, Times Metro Supplements blends tradition with cutting-edge technology, offering readers a playful and unique way to connect with the cultural significance of Janmashtami."