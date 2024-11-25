The Times Group’s ‘Times Now Heroes’ celebrates humanity’s unsung champions

New Delhi: The inaugural edition of Times Now Heroes, powered by Bennett University and The Times Group, was officially launched by Vineet Jain, Chancellor of Bennett University and Managing Director of The Times Group.

This initiative is dedicated to celebrating the courage, resilience, and compassion of unsung heroes whose selfless actions quietly uplift society.

The spotlight of the event shone brightly on Head Constables Seema Devi and Suman Hooda of the Delhi Police, two extraordinary women who have redefined bravery through their unparalleled commitment to Operation Milap. Over the span of just nine months, these remarkable officers rescued 104 trafficked children across three states, reuniting them with their families and restoring hope to countless lives. Their extraordinary feat underscores the enduring power of humanity, resilience, and compassion. Times Now Heroes brings spotlight on such unsung champions whose actions quietly transform lives.

Jain highlighted the shared vision of Times Now and Bennett University in creating platforms that celebrate unsung warriors who quietly reshape society. “Our mission with Times Now Heroes is to bring to light the extraordinary power of ordinary individuals who lead with compassion, courage, and purpose. This initiative reflects the very essence of impactful storytelling—where real-life heroes inspire millions, acts of courage and selflessness transform lives and strengthen the very fabric of our society,” said Mr. Jain.

Seema Devi, upon receiving the Times Heroes Award, shared heartfelt reflections on her journey and said, “In doing all this, I feel satisfied. Motivated by empathy and her own experiences as a parent, "We don’t wear uniforms when on duty. When we find a child, we help them understand, just like a mother or a sister and create a connection.” She highlighted the alarming rise in social media crimes targeting adolescents aged 13 to 17, where traffickers exploit platforms to lure children away from home. Vigilant cyber-tech teams are crucial in tracking and preventing such activities.

"The first step to stop human trafficking is to stop giving money to children who come as beggars. If you stop giving money, you’ll see fewer children on the roads. Make an effort," she emphasised.

Suman Hooda said, "I feel immense pride and relief in being able to reunite children with their families," she shared. "We have to attach emotionally with the kids and families to trace them. It’s impossible to do this without emotions," she explained. Kids refrain from hearing anything from their parents because they are upset with them, but they listen to us as guiding figures," she explained.

Jain added, "Bennett University is not only building careers but also nurturing minds that will leave an indelible mark on society. By partnering with initiatives like Times Now Heroes, we aim to amplify the voices of those who inspire us all to be better, do better, and dream bigger." The campaign underscores a shared vision of Bennett University and The Times Group to create platforms that celebrate individuals whose actions resonate with the highest ideals of humanity.