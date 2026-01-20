SC grants interim relief to Punjab Kesari, restores printing press functioning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed Punjab authorities to allow media group Punjab Kesari to resume operations at its printing press in Ludhiana, which had been shut on the orders of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), according to news reports.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and VM Pancholi passed the interim order after an urgent mentioning of a plea filed by Jagat Vijay Printers and The Hindu Samachar.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Advocate Mahesh Agarwal, appearing for the media group, told the court that the action against the printing press was allegedly linked to reports published by the newspapers questioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government.

Taking the matter up immediately, the Supreme Court ordered that the printing press “shall operate uninterruptedly.” However, the Bench clarified that the status quo must be maintained at the premises. The Supreme Court’s interim relief will remain in force for one week after the Punjab and Haryana High Court pronounces its verdict in related petitions filed by the media group.

On Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had reserved its decision on petitions challenging the closure of the printing press and a hotel run by the group, which were also shut down on PPCB orders. The Bench, led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, had reportedly expressed reluctance to grant interim relief and advised the group to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The media group argued before the Supreme Court that the High Court’s refusal to grant interim protection while reserving judgement, despite what it claimed was a strong prima facie case, had created a “chilling effect” on free speech.

In its plea, the group alleged that the closure orders were passed on January 15, 2026, the same day inspection and sample collection took place, without waiting for test reports or providing an opportunity of hearing.

"Pertinently, the Press Closure Orders were passed on the very date of inspection and sample collection, without even awaiting the reports on purported samples collected or granting any opportunity of hearing to the Petitioners. In passing the press closure order, the principles of natural justice have been given a complete go by and the statutory rules…have been blatantly disregarded," it said.

The media group further claimed that the action was triggered by reports related to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, adding that similar critical reports were also carried by other newspapers in Punjab. The group publishes Punjab Kesari, Jag Bani, and Hind Samachar. It also alleged that the State government has stopped placing advertisements in its publications, which it said would significantly impact its revenue stream.