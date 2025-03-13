Sanjeev Kulkarni, VP of Sales and Marketing at VRL Media, moves on

New Delhi: Sanjeev Kulkarni, Vice-President of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at VRL Media—the parent company of Kannada daily Vijayavani—has resigned after 12 years with the company.

Confirming the development to BestMediaInfo.com, Kulkarni said, “As I move forward, I carry with me invaluable lessons, relationships, and experiences that have shaped my professional and personal growth. While this chapter closes, my passion for the media industry remains strong, and I look forward to new challenges and collaborations in the future.”

He also expressed gratitude to his colleagues, stating, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to Anand Sankeshwar and the entire Vijayavani team for their trust and support. Vijayavani will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am confident it will continue to thrive and lead Kannada journalism.”

Before joining Vijayavani in 2013, Kulkarni spent eight years with The Times of India Group, managing Vijay Karnataka, The Times of India Kannada for the Western region.

His media career began in 1999 at Vijayanand Printers, where he started as an Advertising Manager.