Sam Singh joins HT Media as Group CEO; Praveen Someshwar departs

New Delhi: HT Media has appointed Sameer Singh as the Group CEO, effective March 1, 2025.

In a parallel development, the company's MD and CEO, Praveen Someshwar, has resigned, with his departure effective February 28, 2025.

Most recently, Sameer Singh led TikTok's North American ad sales. Prior to that, he served as the head of the Asia-Pacific region in a similar capacity. Singh joined ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, in 2019.

Before ByteDance, Singh was the South Asia CEO at GroupM. Earlier in his career, he worked at Google, GSK, Procter & Gamble, and IPG. At Google, he led agency partnerships in India and spearheaded digital strategy for global clients and markets across America.

During his time at GSK and P&G, Singh played a pivotal role in steering media investments toward digital channels.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Singh has lived and worked in various global cities, including New York, New Delhi, Palo Alto, Boston, London, Dubai, and Guangzhou.

Someshwar joined HT Media in 2018 after a long tenure at PepsiCo, where he worked since 1994. In his last role at PepsiCo, he served as the Senior Vice-President and General Manager for North Asia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other regions in the Asia-Pacific.

Before joining PepsiCo, Someshwar had a stint with ICI India from 1991 to 1994. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant.

In his resignation letter, Someshwar wrote, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this very talented team through a challenging transformative period of the last 6 years. We have future-proofed the organisation by building robust digital businesses and strong native digital capability and nurturing back the print business to profitability after the impact of COVID. I will be proudly cheering, as the group achieves new highs across businesses.”