RPSG forays into lifestyle media; launches ‘Manifest’

New Delhi: RPSG Lifestyle Media, a subsidiary of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, announced its wedding platform at an exclusive event hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) at the Taj Palace New Delhi on August 3, 2024. The event was a part of the ongoing FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend.

Manifest is a wedding-forward new media platform, which will include print, digital, on-ground experiences, and more.

Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, explained the idea behind Manifest. “Manifest is our first endogenous foray into lifestyle and luxury media. The big question – What is manifest? Is it going to be a magazine? A digital content hub? A series of events? It’s going to be all of this and more.”

The first cover star of Manifest is Sara Tendulkar, who released the issue alongside Avarna Jain and FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

“This is not just Manifest’s first cover, it’s also mine,” said Sara. She was also joined on stage by her mother, Anjali Tendulkar.

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi, who hosted the evening to celebrate the launch of Manifest, introduced Jain to the audience. “Ever since Manifest was announced, it has spelled good news for the lifestyle media industry,” he said, “but it has also brought with it a few questions. What form will it take, and how will it cater to today's audiences and advertisers? This evening, hosted by FDCI to celebrate the launch of Manifest, will answer a few of these.”

The Issue release on Saturday is a teaser issue. It’s a work-in-progress version with a hand-stitched spine, meant for private circulation, and aims to give its audience a sneak peek into what Manifest stands for.