Print advertising sees robust volume growth in 2024, auto sector takes the lead

New Delhi: The print advertising landscape in 2024 demonstrated significant resilience and volume growth, according to the latest TAM AdEx Print report.

The report highlights a 58% surge in ad space per publication compared to 2020, with a modest 1% increase over 2023.

The fourth quarter (October-December) of 2024 saw a 9% rise in indexed ad space per publication compared to the first quarter (January-March), the report said.

Two-wheelers category leads auto sector’s domination

The automotive sector emerged as the frontrunner in print advertising, claiming a 15.2% share of total ad space in 2024, up from its third-place ranking in 2023.

Within this category, cars and two-wheelers led the charge with 8% and 6% of ad space, respectively.

The two-wheeler category recorded the highest growth among the top 10 categories, with a remarkable 29% increase in ad volumes compared to 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India solidified its position as the leading advertiser, commanding the top rank among 147,000+ advertisers with a 14% share of ad space alongside the top 10.

Honda Activa H Smart emerged as the top brand, outpacing over 181,000 brands active in print, bolstered by the auto sector’s strong performance.

Key trends

Sales promotion ads accounted for 32% of total print ad space in 2024, with “Multiple Promotion” (48%) and “Discount Promotion” (39%) dominating the category.

These incentive-driven campaigns underscored advertisers’ focus on driving consumer engagement and sales. Meanwhile, festive-themed advertising remained a cornerstone, with Deepavali leading at 28% of ad space, followed by Navratri/Durga Puja (21%) and Christmas/New Year (15%).

Ad innovations and placement preferences

Advertisers favoured the Jacket-Full Page format, which accounted for 20% of ad positions in 2024, followed by Full Page (15%), Half Page-Horizontal (15%), Solus (15%), and Strip-Horizontal layouts.

Over 8,400 brands, including top performer Allen Career Institute, leveraged the Jacket-Full Page position.

The report also noted a rise in innovative ad layouts, though specific examples were not detailed.

Top performers and new entrants

Among advertisers, Maruti Suzuki India retained its No. 1 rank from 2023, while Samsung India Electronics, TVS Motor Company, and Tata Motors made significant leaps into the top 10, ranking sixth, eighth, and ninth, respectively.

On the brand front, Honda Activa H Smart and Honda Shine 100 secured the top two spots, with five new entrants shaking up the top 10 list from 2023.

Exclusive advertisers (73,000+) and brands (97,000+) also made their mark, with Reliance BP Mobility and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leading their respective categories. These players advertised solely in 2024, absent from the 2023 print landscape.

High-growth categories

Beyond two-wheelers, categories like cellular smartphones (93% growth), e-commerce wallets (2.6 times growth), and corporate-financial institutes (70% growth) showcased explosive increases in ad volumes. Cars followed with a 13% rise, reinforcing the auto sector’s dominance.

Print remains a resilient medium

With over 78,000 advertisers and 104,000 brands exclusively utilising print in 2024, the medium continues to attract a diverse range of players. As TAM AdEx notes, print’s ability to adapt through innovative layouts, strategic placements and targeted promotions ensures its relevance in an increasingly digital world.