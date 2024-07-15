PM Modi suggests growth strategies for print media at INS Towers inauguration in Mumbai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the INS Towers during his visit to the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat at G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The new building aims to meet the evolving needs of INS members, providing a modern and efficient office space, and serving as the nerve center for the newspaper industry in Mumbai.

In his address, the Prime Minister congratulated the Indian Newspaper Society members on the inauguration of the new tower, expressing hope that the improved working environment would further strengthen India's democracy.

He noted that the Indian Newspaper Society, formed before independence, has witnessed and communicated the nation's journey, playing a significant role in shaping discourse and bringing awareness to important issues.

The Prime Minister emphasised the media's role in the next 25-year journey to Viksit Bharat, highlighting its contribution to creating awareness about citizens' rights and potential.

He cited the success of digital transactions in India as an example of confident citizens achieving great success and acknowledged the media's partnership in these successes.

Highlighting the media's role in creating discourse on serious issues, he mentioned government policies like financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Yojna, Swachh Bharat, and Startup India, lauding the media for making these movements a part of national discourse.

He also discussed campaigns like Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga, initiated by the government but taken forward by the nation, and emphasized environmental protection initiatives like ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.’

The Prime Minister urged media houses to promote tourism by dedicating a month to a particular state, enhancing mutual interest among states.

He encouraged newspapers to enhance their global presence and to consider publishing in all UN languages, leveraging AI for ease in such endeavors.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister urged media houses to utilise digital editions of their publications, which do not have space constraints like printed editions, and to consider the suggestions given.

He expressed confidence that the media's strong work would contribute to the country's progress and strengthen its democracy.

The event was attended by the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and President of the Indian Newspaper Society, Rakesh Sharma.