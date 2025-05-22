Partha Sinha moves on from BCCL; Joins MNC in advisory role

New Delhi: Partha Sinha, President and Chief Brand Officer at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), has stepped down from his role at the media conglomerate.

Confirming the development to BestMediaInfo.com, Sinha said he had resigned earlier and completed his notice period last month. He has now taken up an advisory position at a multinational company, the name of which he chose not to disclose.

Sinha was elevated to the role of President and Chief Brand Officer at BCCL in July 2024. Prior to that, he served as President, Response. Around the same time, BCCL also appointed Surinder Chawla, former MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, as President and Head of Response.

During his tenure, Sinha led branding across key verticals, including The Times of India, The Economic Times, Times Internet Media Services (TIMS), and the group's language publications. He played a key role in enhancing brand salience, audience engagement, and launching products targeted at new markets and segments. His mandate also included aligning brand and content strategies to drive revenue growth.

With a multidisciplinary background, Sinha began his career as a nuclear design engineer and later worked in banking and strategic marketing roles. Before joining BCCL, he held senior leadership positions at top advertising networks including Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH, and McCann Worldgroup.