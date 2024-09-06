Overdrive celebrates 26 years with special anniversary edition

Delhi: Celebrating 26 years, Overdrive launched a special anniversary edition.

Reflecting on Overdrive’s successful journey, Kranti Sambhav, Editor, Overdrive, said, “A pioneer in automotive journalism, Overdrive has been informing and inspiring generations of enthusiasts for the last 26 years. Despite the fast-changing media landscape, our commitment to honest unbiased coverage remains unwavering. We're more than just a magazine - we're a community. The team is hopeful that this community will grow even faster with our upcoming initiatives.”

To commemorate the milestone, the September 2024 issue of Overdrive features in-depth reviews of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroën Basalt and Tata Curvv.

The edition also features an exclusive drive review of the Lamborghini Revuelto and an in-depth comparative review of the Swift and its rivals, dissecting the dynamics of the hatchback segment.

The anniversary edition has a feature on the opulence of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and the locally assembled Range Rover. It also features a comparative review of three motorcycles in India – the Guerrilla 450, Speed 400, and Mavrick 440.