Print Advertising

Navbharat Times and FCB Ulka rethink Hindi with “Barabari Ki Bhasha” campaign

The campaign aims to make the Hindi language more inclusive and gender-equal

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Navbharat Times, in partnership with FCB Ulka, has launched its Women’s Day campaign, “Barabari Ki Bhasha,” an initiative aimed at making the Hindi language more inclusive and gender-equal.

As per Navbharat Times, Hindi has been a gendered language, often lacking female-gendered words for professions and achievements, particularly in fields where women have historically been underrepresented—STEM, politics, sports, and entrepreneurship. The campaign aims to address this issue by introducing new, female-gendered words.

Partha Sinha, President and Chief Brand Officer, The Times of India Group, said, “The first step to read a culture has always been its language. And with a gendered language, some inclusiveness always gets left out. We think the time has come for languages to reflect the true desires and aspirations of a society. That’s the genesis of Barabari ki Bhasha. A cultural movement starts from the language, and this is our step forward to bring in a change at a fundamental level.”

Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Ulka, said, “Barabari Ki Bhasha is more than just a campaign—it’s a movement. Language shapes how we think, and by introducing these new words, we take a meaningful step toward true equality. Every girl deserves to see herself represented in the words we use daily. I hope this initiative sparks conversations and brings lasting change.”

Beginning with print, the campaign will expand to digital and other media.

Credit List

  • Brand: Navbharat Times

  • Agency: FCB Ulka

  • Group Chief Executive Officer, FCB Group India and South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha

  • Chief Executive Officer: Kulvinder Ahluwalia

  • Chief Creative Officer: Hemant Shringy

  • President and Head of Office: Vandana Joshi

  • Executive Creative Director and Head of Design: Sonam Gautam

  • Executive Creative Director: Vishal Nicholas

  • Account Management Team: Nivedita Lahiri

  • Creative Team: Onkar Mhaskar, , Arijit Banerjee, Lay Shah, Khushi Bagri, Parth Pandya, Saahil Desai

  • Art Team: Rahul Suram, Avinash Murchawade, Paresh Jadhav, Pranav Pawaskar, Forum Parikh, Naomi Creado

