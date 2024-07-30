Navabharat to host second edition of Maha Conclave 2024

Delhi: Navabharat is all set to host the 2nd Edition of Maharashtra 1st Conclave 2024. This Maha Conclave aims to host political leaders, policymakers, bureaucrats and CEOs who will be contributing their insights and perspectives.

The event is scheduled to take place on August 1, 2024, commencing at 10am, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, witnessing a lineup of speakers, including Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP President of Maharashtra Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Congress President of Maharashtra Nana Patole, who will feature panel discussions. Topics include “Next Generation Infrastructure in Maharashtra by 2030”, “Infrastructure Development of Urban Maharashtra” and “Mahabharat in Maharashtra – 2024.”