Nari Hira, Stardust founder, passes away at 86

New Delhi: Famed publisher Nari Hira passed away on August 23, 2024, at age 86. He was the owner of Mumbai-based Magna Publishing, known for influential magazines like Stardust, Society, Health, Savvy, and Showtime. Hira also produced films under Magna Films and Hiba Films, including Bhram.

Journalist Vir Sanghvi paid tribute on X, calling Hira “the genius of Indian publishing,” noting that Stardust revolutionised film coverage and established a magazine empire with a distinctive style.

RIP Nari Hira,the genius of Indian publishing.The magazine revolution began when he launched Stardust.He broke every convention of film coverage & then created a magazine empire based on those principles;be sharp,be blunt but write well & make it look good

I will miss him pic.twitter.com/KgJ6rfluk8 — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) August 24, 2024

Hira is credited with launching the career of journalist and author Shobhaa De, who posted a photo of Hira on X with, “Farewell, Boss.”

Veteran journalist Meenal Baghel also honored Hira’s legacy, highlighting his pioneering role in journalism and publishing. She noted his impact on the use of Hinglish and his venture into video shows with Hiba Films in the 1990s, which anticipated modern OTT content.

Born in Karachi in 1938, Hira’s family moved to Mumbai after the 1947 partition. He began his career in journalism in the 1960s and later made his mark in publishing with Stardust, a magazine known for its sensational stories and Bollywood gossip.