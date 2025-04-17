Nalin Kohli, Dainik Bhaskar settle defamation dispute over sting operation in Delhi HC

New Delhi: Senior Advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nalin Kohli and DB Corp, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, have settled a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court, bringing an end to a legal dispute over an alleged defamatory sting operation.

The settlement was recorded before the Delhi High Court on Thursday, with both parties agreeing to resolve the matter amicably. As part of the agreement, Dainik Bhaskar committed to publishing a corrigendum in Hindi and English on its website and X handle.

The media house also undertook to remove references to Kohli’s name from the article and video related to the sting operation, which had linked him to the creation and distribution of fake news targeting political figures.

Undercover journalists reportedly approached firms behind fake news targeting political leaders and captured them admitting to spreading paid propaganda. The Court has barred journalist Sachin Gupta from sharing the related video or article further.

The defamation suit, filed by Kohli on April 16, 2025, sought RS 2 crore in damages and the removal of the allegedly defamatory content. Kohli claimed that Dainik Bhaskar’s video and article, based on a sting operation, contained “false and unsubstantiated” claims that damaged his reputation.

The suit also named journalists, X Corp, and several individuals as defendants, alleging that the content was “scandalous, fabricated, and reckless” and aimed at tarnishing his image for ulterior motives.

Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi, representing Kohli, informed Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora that, as per the agreement, Kohli’s name would be muted in the video and removed from the article.

Lekhi and Advocate Shankh Sengupta, had publicly denied the allegations on April 11, announcing their intent to pursue legal action against the media outlet.