Mathrubhumi confers 2024 Literary Award on Malayalam writer Sarah Joseph

New Delhi: Noted Malayalam writer and social commentator Sarah Joseph has been conferred with the 2024 Mathrubhumi Literary Award. The honour was presented to her by Jnanpith laureate and distinguished author Pratibha Ray at a ceremony held in Kozhikode.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, a citation, and a sculpture created by artist M V Devan.

During the ceremony, Pratibha Ray praised Kozhikode for being recognised as the “literary city of India” and underscored the significance of voices emerging from the region.

“Sarah Joseph is not just a name in Malayalam literature, she is a powerful voice. She raised her voice for the silenced. Her commitment to speaking the truth is evident in her stories, novels and articles. I express my sincere gratitude to Mathrubhumi for delegating me to present the Mathrubhumi Literary Award to Sarah Joseph,” Ray said.

Managing Director of Mathrubhumi, M V Shreyams Kumar, who presided over the event, remarked, “Sarah Joseph is someone who expresses her opinions without any fear at a time when freedom of expression and freedom of press are being suppressed.”

E Santosh Kumar, a member of the award jury, described Joseph as “one of Kerala’s most culturally valuable people.”

“Sarah, who started writing at the age of 52, quickly captured the aesthetics of literature. She integrated two different dimensions of literature and activism throughout her life, and has more great works in the offing,” he said.

Writer and novelist R Rajasree reflected on Joseph’s literary impact, stating, “Sarah Joseph’s writing is like a revolution against certain common perceptions. The way she infuses women, love, body, life, motherhood, and affection in her writings has been the subject of many studies.”

The jury, which unanimously selected Joseph for the honour, was chaired by acclaimed writer N S Madhavan and included E Santosh Kumar and M Leelavathi. The committee described her work as a “revolution of love” articulated through cultural history and literary expression.

Sarah Joseph has received multiple accolades over the years, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2003 for her novel Aalahayude Penmakkal.