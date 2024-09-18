Malayala Manorama's Riyad Mathew elected as ABC Chairman

New Delhi: Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor and Director of Malayala Manorama Group, has been elected as the Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2024-2025.

Karunesh Bajaj, Executive Vice-President - Marketing and Exports at ITC, representing advertisers on the ABC Council, was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2024-2025.

Mohit Jain, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, Bennett, Coleman and Co (Times of India Group), representing Publisher Members on the Council, was re-elected as the Secretary of the Bureau for the year 2024-2025.

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO - Madison Media and OOH at Madison World, representing advertising agencies on the Council, was re-elected as the Hon. Treasurer of the Bureau for the year 2024-2025.

Members of the Bureau's Council of Management for the year 2024-2025 are as under:

Publishers Representatives:

Riyad Mathew - Malayala Manorama (Chairman)

Pratap G. Pawar - Sakal Papers

Shailesh Gupta - Jagran Prakashan

Praveen Someshwar - HT Media

Mohit Jain - Bennett, Coleman & Co. (Secretary)

Dhruba Mukherjee - ABP

Karan Darda - Lokmat Media

Girish Agarwal - DB Corp

Advertiser Representatives

Karunesh Bajaj, ITC - Deputy Chairman

Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor Company

Partho Banerjee, Maruti Suzuki India

Advertising Agencies Representatives

Srinivasan K Swamy, RK Swamy

Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications (Treasurer)

Prasanth Kumar, Group M Media India

Vaishali Verma, Initiative Media (India)

Sejal Shah, Publicis Media India Group

Secretariat

Hormuzd Masani - Secretary General

Mathew is also a Director on the Board of The Press Trust of India (PTI) since August 2009. He was also the Chairman of PTI for the year 2016-2017. Mathew served as a Board Member of the International Press Institute (IPI) based in Vienna till May 2023 and now as the Chairman of International Press Institute (IPI) India. Mathew was also a Director on the Board of Directors of MRUC (Media Research Users Council) as well as Board Member of AIM (Association of Indian Magazines)

Mathew had completed his Masters in Journalism from University of Maryland and trained at The Washington Post, The Washington Times and Capital News Service.

The Malayala Manorama Group has more than 40 publications in 5 languages and also has presence in television, radio, music and cyberspace. The Malayala Manorama group also has a strong presence in GCC.