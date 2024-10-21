Maitri partners with Muktaa Mental Health Helpline to break stigma around suicidal thoughts

New Delhi: According to WHO, 800,000 people die by suicide each year, and many more experience suicidal thoughts. But a few reach out for expert help. To address this issue, Maitri collaborated with Muktaa Mental Health Helpline to launch a print campaign aimed at dismantling the stigma around suicidal thoughts.

The campaign features a print ad designed as a letter composed of lines from real suicide notes penned by different writers at various times. Although each line comes from a distinct individual, the overall letter flows seamlessly. The ad underscores a common misconception: many individuals suffering from suicidal thoughts feel isolated in their pain, unaware that millions worldwide are experiencing similar struggles. The ad encourages readers to kill suicidal thoughts by sharing them with a trusted friend or a mental health professional.

The ad was shared extensively on social media, with dozens of media professionals and film personalities sharing their stories along with the post. Within just a week of the ad’s publication, Muktaa received over 50 calls from individuals seeking support.

“It’s not often that people in advertising get an opportunity to save a life. We’re deeply indebted to Muktaa Mental Health Helpline and the thousands of people who shared the piece on their social media for helping us make a real difference,” said Raju Menon, MD, Maitri Advertising Works.

“Our intention was to turn pieces of tragedy into a testament of hope,” said Vincent Vaddakan, Creative Director. " “Recognising suicidal thoughts or behaviours in ourselves or a loved one can be frightening. How should you respond? What if you do the wrong thing? You do not have to face this alone. Reaching out for help is a necessary step towards feeling better,” he added.

“It is so integral to use mass media to not only reflect public attitudes but also take part in shaping them. This digital and newspaper campaign has led to more than 50 people reaching out for support and thousands of digital conversations on a topic we often shy away from,” commented Dhriti Agarwal, co-founder, Muktaa Mental Health Project.

