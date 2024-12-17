J&K Editors urge LG Manoj Sinha to align ad rates with DAVP norms

New Delhi: Newspaper editors from Jammu and Kashmir have made an urgent appeal to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in aligning the advertisement rates with those established by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP).

In a joint statement, the editors pointed out a significant discrepancy between the rates offered by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in J&K and the standardised DAVP rates used in other Union Territories like Delhi and Chandigarh.

They argue that this disparity severely impacts the financial sustainability of local newspapers, especially in light of the 300% increase in newsprint costs.

The editors emphasised that the current advertisement rate structure in J&K is causing untold hardship, pushing many publications towards closure. They stress that aligning these rates with DAVP norms would not only provide financial relief but also aid in better dissemination of government initiatives and policies in this critical border region.

The appeal is endorsed by editors from prominent publications, including 'Daily Excelsior', 'Rising Kashmir', 'Kashmir Observer', 'Dainik Jagran', 'Early Times', 'News Now', 'Udaan', 'Kashmir Monitor', 'Kashmir Scan', 'Uqaab', 'Greater Jammu', 'Punjab Kesri (Jammu)', 'Morning Kashmir', and others.