Jagran Prakashan’s ad revenue rises 5% to Rs 311.6 crore in Q1 FY26

New Delhi: Jagran Prakashan, the publisher of the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Tuesday reported a 62.7% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.76 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.03 crore in April-June a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Its revenue from operations was up 3.6% to Rs 460.05 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 444.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses were up 2.79% to Rs 421.27 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital was at Rs 355.36 crore, up 7.5% in the June quarter.

However, revenue from the FM radio business was down 17.24% to Rs 49.32 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Its revenue from other segments, which comprises outdoor advertising and event management and activation services, was up 2.86% to Rs 56.11 crore.

During the quarter, JPL's advertisement revenue from its print, digital and radio business was at Rs 311.58 crore, up by 5% from Rs 296.66 crore.

Total income of JPL, which includes other income, in the June quarter was up 9.47% to Rs 511.5 crore.