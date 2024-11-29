Jagran Film Festival 2024 announces sponsors and partners line-up

New Delhi: The organisers of the Jagran Film Festival, Jagran Prakashan, on Friday announced the line-up of prominent sponsors and partners including Rajnigandha for the 2024 gala.
Established as the world's largest travelling film festival has roped in culture and youth partner Udaan, engagement partners Meerut Institute of Technology and Indraprastha Engineering College, Technical Partner QUBE, Networking Partner Xcited club, Cultural Partner Brut, Knowledge Partner – National School of Drama, Theatre Partner UNMASK, Akshara, RAFTA and Renaisstance Theatre Society, TV Partner News Nation, Country Partner The Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and associate partner IIMT Group of Colleges.
“By merging the charm of cinematic artistry with robust sponsor support, the festival continues to connect creators, audiences, and industry leaders. This year’s edition offers an impressive array of exclusive masterclasses, Panel discussions, in-conversations, Film Premières, and screenings providing movie buffs, aspiring filmmakers and cinephiles with invaluable insights from industry experts. With its rich programming that interweaves cultural diversity and educational opportunities, the festival delivers a unique and enriching experience for all attendees,” Jagran Prakashan said in a statement.
Basant Rathore, Sr. Vice President - Jagran Prakashan Limited, said, "The Jagran Film Festival is not just a cinematic experience and celebration but a trusted platform for cultural exchange, creative inspiration, and industry collaboration. Over the years, it has established a legacy of fostering meaningful connections, earning the unwavering support of sponsors and partners. This trust, built through consistency and excellence, is reflected in our long-term partnerships with many brands that continue supporting JFF. We aim to make quality cinema, masterclasses and meaningful in-conversations accessible to diverse audiences while offering unparalleled opportunities for learning, growing, and brand collaborations."
“This season, we are excited to kick off the festival in Delhi from December 5th to 8th at Siri Fort Auditorium, featuring 102 remarkable films across 34 languages and 29 countries,” he added.