INS elects MV Shreyams Kumar as President

New Delhi: The Indian Newspaper Society (INS), an apex body representing publishers of newspapers, magazines, and periodicals across India, elected MV Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi as its new President, succeeding Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj.
Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg is elected as Deputy President, Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat as Vice-President, and Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala as Honorary Treasurer.
Mary Paul will continue in her role as Secretary General of the Society.
The INS plays a critical role in shaping the future of India's print media industry, advocating for the interests of publishers and ensuring the continued relevance of traditional media in the digital era.
The other members of the Executive Committee of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2024-25 are:
- S Balasubramanian Aditvan (Daily Thanthi)
- Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar)
- Samahit Bal (Pragativadi)
- Samudra Bhattacharya (Hindustan Times)
- Hormusi N Cama (Bombay Samachar)
- Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya)
- Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjab Kesari)
- Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat)
- Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Dailv)
- Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express)
- Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran)
- Pradeep Gupta (Data Quest)
- Sanjay Gupta (Dainik Jagran)
- Shailesh Gupta (Mid-Day)
- Shivendra Gupta (Business Standar)
- Yogesh P Jadhav (Pudhari)
- Sarvinder Kaur (Ajit)
- R Lakshmipathy (Dinamalar)
- Vilas A Marathe (Dainik Hindushtan)
- Harsha Mathew (Vanitha)
- Anant Nath (Grihshobhika)
- PV Nidhish (Balabhumi)
- Pratap G Pawar (Sakal)
- Rahul Raikhewa (The Sentinel)
- RMR Ramesh (Dinakaran)
- Atideb Sarkar (The Telegraph)
- Partha P Sinha (Navbharat Times)
- Praveen Someshwar (The Hindustan Times)
- Kiran D. Thakur (Tarun Bhagat)
- Biju Varghese (Mangalam Plus)
- I Venkat (EeNadu)
- Kundan R. Vyas (Vyapar - Janmabhoomi)
- KN Tilak Kumar (Deccan Herald)
- Ravindra Kumar (The Statesman)
- Kiran B Vadodaria (Western Times)
- Somesh Sharma (Rashtradoot Saptahik)
- Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama)
- L Adimoolam (Health & The Antiseptic)
- Mohit Jain (Economic Times)
- KRP Reddy (Sakshi)
- Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj)