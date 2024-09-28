INS elects MV Shreyams Kumar as President

New Delhi: The Indian Newspaper Society (INS), an apex body representing publishers of newspapers, magazines, and periodicals across India, elected MV Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi as its new President, succeeding Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj.

Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg is elected as Deputy President, Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat as Vice-President, and Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala as Honorary Treasurer.

Mary Paul will continue in her role as Secretary General of the Society.

The INS plays a critical role in shaping the future of India's print media industry, advocating for the interests of publishers and ensuring the continued relevance of traditional media in the digital era.

The other members of the Executive Committee of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2024-25 are: