India Today Group relaunches HELLO! Magazine in India

New Delhi: India Today Group on Thursday announced the relaunch of the Indian edition of HELLO! Magazine, a global celebrity and lifestyle title, in partnership with Spain-based HOLA SL.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which also publishes Open and Fortune India, previously held the publishing rights for HELLO! Magazine.

Known for its rich legacy in publishing international lifestyle titles such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Brides Today, the India Today Group aims to elevate the editorial benchmark for celebrity journalism and luxury lifestyle content through this relaunch.

HELLO!, established in 1944 in Spain under the banner of HOLA S.L., is publishes across 19 countries and known for its exclusive and visually rich coverage of global celebrities, fashion, interiors, art, travel, and high society.

With a global digital reach of over 40 million unique users, HELLO! offers readers rare access to the world’s most private and influential personalities.

In its Indian avatar, HELLO! will be available in print and will boast a robust digital footprint through its website and social media platforms. The brand also plans to host marquee lifestyle events as part of its local strategy.

The editorial reins will be held by Ruchika Mehta, who returns as Editor after having previously helmed the launch and growth of HELLO! India for over 17 years. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the luxury and lifestyle media space.

On the business side, Sakshi Kohli, Chief Operating Officer – Lifestyle & Luxury Business at India Today Group, will lead the charge. Kohli, a seasoned brand strategist with over two decades of experience in media, marketing, and events, currently spearheads operations for titles such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Brides Today.

Commenting on the launch, Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, said, “We are thrilled to bring back HELLO! as part of our expanding lifestyle portfolio. With Ruchika’s editorial depth and Sakshi’s strategic acumen, I am confident the brand will reclaim its leadership position in India’s luxury media landscape.”

Eduardo Sánchez Pérez, Chairman of HELLO! and HOLA S.L., added, “As ¡HOLA! celebrates 80 glorious years, we are proud to continue our legacy in India with this exciting relaunch. *HELLO! India has always had a special place in our story, and we are delighted to share more moments of celebration and inspiration with our readers.”

The relaunch marks a new chapter for the iconic magazine in India, promising a curated blend of global glamour and Indian sophistication for a new generation of readers.