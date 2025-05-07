India Today Group appoints Snigdha Ahuja as Editor of Cosmopolitan India

New Delhi: The India Today Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Snigdha Ahuja as the new Editor of Cosmopolitan India, marking a significant addition to its luxury and lifestyle vertical.

In an internal email to staff, Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson of the India Today Group, welcomed Ahuja to the role, highlighting her nearly 15 years of experience across print and digital media.

Ahuja most recently served as Managing Editor at The Voice of Fashion (Reliance Brands Limited) and also led the editorial direction for The Edit by AJIO Luxe, the luxury e-commerce content platform of AJIO.

"Snigdha’s voice is bold, fresh, and full of energy—just like Cosmopolitan," Purie wrote, expressing confidence in Ahuja’s ability to steer the brand towards deeper engagement with the fearless, curious, and expressive young audience that defines today’s pop culture landscape.

Ahuja will report to Sakshi Kohli, COO – Luxury & Lifestyle Business, and will be based in Noida.